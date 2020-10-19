Dwyane Wade Accidentally Photobombed This Couple’s Proposal

“When Dwyane Wade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal.”
A marriage proposal is a memorable moment for any couple, but this couple’s proposal became even ~more~ memorable — and, ahem, VIRAL — when their special moment was interrupted by a famous guest.
Who’s that casually walking in the background at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California?
Ryan Basch (@ryanbasch on Instagram) was mid-proposal with girlfriend Katie Ryan when the NBA star unknowingly strolled into the background of the picture.
“When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal 😂,” Ryan wrote on the post. I just love Dwyane’s genuine reaction to seeing the proposal in action. The hand over the chest. The surprised expression. The awe. Everything.
After the photo was posted on Instagram, Dwyane gave the newly engaged couple a shout out on his story: “It was so dope to witness you guys’ love!” And when Ryan shared the shout out on his own story, Dwyane followed up with a DM, saying: “I need y’all marriage to work. It’s now on my conscious haha.”
And people on Twitter were talking alllll about encounter as well.
Thanks, DWade, for the wholesome content.
And CONGRATS to the newly engaged couple!
