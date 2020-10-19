Dustin Johnson withdraws from Zozo Championship

The PGA Tour will be without the world No. 1 for at least another week.

ESPN’s Bob Harig wrote on Monday afternoon that Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship held at the Sherwood Country Club in California that gets underway on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. The Tour confirmed Johnson’s positive result last Tuesday.

David Winkle, Johnson’s agent, explained in a text sent to ESPN:

“Unfortunately, Dustin just made the decision to withdraw from Zozo. While he is feeling much better, he is still a bit low on energy and feels it would be best to wait and resume his schedule in Houston.”

Johnson, voted PGA Tour Player of the Year last month, hasn’t competed at an event since he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open in September. He missed last week’s CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas after he first began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on the night of Oct. 11. Per ESPN, he’s the 14th Tour player to test positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Johnson will have to report no symptoms and produce negative COVID-19 test results to be cleared for the Houston Open that will take place at the Golf Club of Houston starting on Nov. 5. The Masters, which was postponed because of the health crisis, then gets underway at Augusta National Golf Club the following Thursday.