Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger dislocated his shoulder celebrating go-ahead home run to clinch NLCS

One swing from Cody Bellinger sent the Dodgers to the World Series. Bellinger should be careful about how he swings his shoulders when he celebrates, though.

After Bellinger’s solo home run in the seventh inning Sunday night put the Dodgers up 4-3 on the Braves, he leaped to celebrate with multiple teammates on his way back to the dugout. With both A.J. Pollock and Enrique Hernandez, Bellinger and his L.A. teammate locked elbows in a more intense version of the high-five. The contact with Hernandez appeared to injure Bellinger’s right shoulder, and Fox’s cameras caught him in the field the next half inning appearing to demonstrate that his shoulder had dislocated.

After the game, Bellinger said: “I hit Kiké’s shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out. They had to pop it back in so I could play defense. It kinda hurt. I’m going to maybe use my left arm (next time). I’ve never dislocated that one.”

In his comments, Bellinger was alluding to a play in the 2019 season when he also dislocated his right shoulder. Bellinger dove for a ball playing first base and came up favoring his shoulder. After that game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Bellinger’s right shoulder had popped out and back in, and that it wasn’t the first time it had happened.

Bellinger’s celebrations were so enthusiastic Sunday because of the stage his home run had come on. The Dodgers had trailed 3-2 before Hernandez hit a pinch-hit, solo home run to tie the game. Then on a high fastball on a 2-2 count with two outs, Bellinger unloaded with a mammoth swing that sent the baseball soaring out of right field at Globe Life Field.

As the ball flew out for the lead, Bellinger dropped his bat and strutted down the first-base line, admiring his work. LA held on behind Julio Urias out of the bullpen to win by that same 4-3 margin. Bellinger had struggled for much of the NLCS, entering that pivotal at-bat only 4-for-24 in the series. But when it counted, Bellinger delivered to send the Dodgers to a third World Series appearance in four years.

“Cody’s as talented as any player in baseball,” Roberts told reporters after the game, “but I think this postseason is showing him the value of controlling the strike zone, winning the pitches, taking the walk and if they make a mistake, you can still slug.”