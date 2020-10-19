Doctors on Dak Prescott’s recovery: ‘So far, so good’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery to fix a compound fracture in his right leg, and he’s reportedly doing very well.

According to sources of ESPN’s Adam Schefter, doctors are pleased that Prescott has had no infections from his surgery.

“So far, so good,” the source told Schefter of Prescott’s recovery.

Doctors were afraid that an infection could set in and they were closely monitoring Prescott’s situation. He underwent surgery on Sunday and was sent home the next day.

Prescott faces a four-to-six month recovery window, but Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Thursday that his quarterback will challenge any timeline that has been given to him.

The 27-year-old was off to a blazing start this season, throwing for 1,856 yards and touchdowns.