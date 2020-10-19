Diane Francis: The social media pandemic shreds reputations and undermines democracies

Article content continued

And Trump’s supporters are escalating the information war by organizing a social media army. “A sizable online network built around the president is poised to amplify any claims from Trump about a rigged election, adding reach and enthusiasm that could lend a veneer of legitimacy to otherwise evidence-free allegations,” according to a story from NBC News.

For example, researchers connected 300 million tweets about voting and ballot problems to old local news articles describing a few incidents of improperly discarded mail. These were then exaggerated by right-wing news websites, amplified by Twitter influencers and extrapolated by the White House, and Republican spokesmen, as proof of massive voter fraud.

“The narrative is priming the base, and the base is feeding the narrative,” said Kate Starbird, an associate professor with the University of Washington and a non-partisan researcher into campaign social media activity. “We’re experiencing an acceleration in disinformation. And I don’t think we’re even just looking at election day, but possibly for days and even weeks after, depending on how things go.”

In a recent interview, Clint Watts, a former FBI agent and a disinformation expert at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said that foreign meddling is no longer needed. “Russia doesn’t have to make fake news. They just repeat, you know, what conspiracies are coming out of the White House and the administration.”

Without tough regulations that outlaw online hate, racism and libel, nothing can halt the social media scourge.