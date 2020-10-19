Devoted gran who collapsed with stomach ache dies next day of untreated gallstones

A devoted gran keeled over at home with stomach ache and died the next day from untreated gallstones.

Tragic Susan Jameson, 54, had complained of tummy pains to her kids and was rushed to hospital.

But within hours she was dead from pancreatitis and multi-organ failure.

Devastated daughter Marissa Henn told Birmingham Live : “My mom was a kind and caring lady who would do anything for anyone.”







Marissa paid tribute to popular Susan, from West Bromwich, who she described as “an amazing mom, nan and friend.”

She added: “It came just as a massive shock. She had been complaining of pains in her belly which just got worse and worse.

“In the end she was rushed to A and E at hospital and died the following day. Her cause of death was pancreatitis and multi organ failure. They said she’d had gallstones that were left untreated and caused her pancreas to inflame which caused sepsis. We are all devastated.

“My mom would often give to charities even when she had so little, she’d rather do without things so she could make other people happy.

“She was an amazing mom, nan and friend. She had a good sense of humour and was adored by her family.

“She brought us up in a loving home.

“She worked in shops when she was younger but as she had split from my father she mainly stayed home to raise the three of us.”

Marissa said her mum, who died on September 2, was a huge tennis fan with her favourite player being Spanish star Rafael Nadal.

She said: “My mom was a big fan of Rafael Nadal, she’d sit nervously when she watched him playing tennis on the edge of her seat with her fingers crossed because she always wanted to win and she’d get frustrated if he lost.

“She loved watching her murder mysteries on TV like Columbo and Murder She Wrote and she loved her Carry On movies, they were her favourite.

“She was the best women I ever knew and I am so lucky she was my mom. “

She leaves behind her three children Scott, Marissa and Sabrina and her two grandchildren Eliza and Grayson.

Susan’s funeral has taken place and her children are now raising money to buy her a headstone to decorate her burial site with the things she loved.

They have set up a GoFundMe Page and posted: “We are the children of Susan Jameson.

“We did not want to do this, we don’t like asking people for favours but our mother Susan sadly passed away yesterday unexpectedly and she sadly never got the chance to put any money aside for her funeral.

“So we are trying to raise some money to help with costs of everything. She was a kind and caring women, she always put others before herself.

“She was her children’s rock and she loved her grandbabies so much. She is and will be missed by so many people. If you can spare just £5 that would be a great help towards us. We are all struggling and are heartbroken at this . If you can not afford to donate then just sharing this post would be muchly appreciated.”

Donations can be made at Susan’s Go Fund Me page.