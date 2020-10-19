Deshaun Watson coin toss reaction, Tennessee Titans

Deshaun Watson’s reaction said it all.

The Houston Texans quarterback led his team back from a 21-10 deficit at halftime to be up 36-29 with 1:50 left against the Tennessee Titans, but his pass to Randall Cobb on a 2-point conversion attempt failed, opening the door for the Titans to level the scores with seven seconds left, sending the game into overtime.

But the NFL’s controversial overtime rules put an end to any sort of ending that was befitting of the contest witnessed, with a coin toss deciding the fate of both teams.

The rules state whichever side wins the flip of a coin will receive the ball, and if they score on the opening drive, the game is over.

So when Tennessee won the toss and elected to receive the ball at the start of the overtime period after the two teams were left tied at 36-36, Watson threw his head back in disappointment.

He knew he would only have a chance to win the game if his team’s defence stopped the Titans or held them to a field goal.

Only a few plays into the overtime period Tennessee sealed the win 42-36 after running back Derrick Henry took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a touchdown to keep the Titans undefeated.

Henry ran for 202 yards in regulation, including a 94-yard TD run. In overtime, he took a screen pass 53 yards on the second play. He capped the six-play, 82-yard drive with his second TD of the game, finishing with 212 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving.

The Titans are 16-0 when Henry runs for at least 100 yards. Asked about his performance, Henry kept giving credit to his teammates.

“I just had to do my job,” Henry said more than once.

The Titans have their second-best start in franchise history since this franchise won its first 10 games in 2008.

