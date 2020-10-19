Dennis McKinley And Porsha Williams’ Daughter, Pilar Jhena Spends Some Quality Time With Her Dad

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley‘s daughter, Pilar Jhena, looks gorgeous in her dad’s arms. Check out the pics that her mom shared on social media below.

‘Happy Sunday Funday With Daddy❤️🧡💛💚💜 @workwincelebrate,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘So sweet. Looks just like daddy 😍❤️’ and another follower posted this: ‘Oh, she is so adorable!! She gets prettier by the day!!! Happy Sunday, Porsha, to you and your family!!’

A commenter said: ‘Daddy looking real handsome Porsha, you better put a ring on it 💍’, and one other commenter said: ‘Dennis, please get it together for the baby’s sake.’

A commenter said: ‘PJ, come do your auntie edges baby. You got yours on fleek. So pretty 😍’ and one follower said: ‘Your mommy and daddy keep you so pretty, baby girl. Blessings to you all.’

Someone else posted this: ‘I just love seeing P.J. this is such a beautiful moment…..I just 💞 this lil girl.’

Another follower said: ‘Cute! Pilar is changing and looking more like mommy! 😘🔥❤️’ and someone else posted this message: ‘She looks like both parents when mama isn’t wearing makeup and lashes. She had the best features of both her parents.’

A commenter said: ‘Omg, that’s so cute! They’re totally in sync with their matching poses.’

Porsha shared a photo featuring herself and Dennis McKinley when they were just little kids in order to see with whom PJ looks like.

‘Pj’s Parents! This is why Pilar literally looks like whatever parent she is with! 🤯 Dennis and I twinning … Nose, eyes, smile!’ Porsha captioned the photo.

In other news, Porsha is advertising her line of luxurious sheets once again.

But, this time, she took advantage of this opportunity and also told fans something important about peace and comfort.

Advertisement

It seems that Porsha and Dennis are not together anymore, but fans are hoping that they can fix things.



Post Views:

377