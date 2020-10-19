Dave Roberts makes bold declaration heading into World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday to move on to the World Series for the third time in four seasons.

L.A.’s previous two trips to the World Series resulted in disappointing losses to the Houston Astros, who cheated their way to a title in 2017, and the Boston Red Sox, who won the 2018 championship in Alex Cora’s first year as the team’s manager.

If the Dodgers don’t bring home a title this year, fans will begin to speculate whether or not Roberts is the man for the job. During the on-field ceremony at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, after his Dodgers beat the Braves 4-3, Roberts made a pretty bold declaration heading into the Fall Classic.