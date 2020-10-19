Dally M Medal NRL news

Raiders star Jack Wighton says he was unaware of his Dally M Medal win being leaked early, due to his phone being confiscated.

Wighton claimed a surprise victory in the NRL’s highest individual honour, beating Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson and hot favourite Nathan Cleary of Penrith.

News of the final vote count was leaked by The Daily Telegraph at about 6.30pm on Monday, before the public vote count even began. Yet Wighton, who claimed the medal with 26 votes, said that he was blissfully unaware as controversy raged on social media.

“It was halfway through they came and took our phones and no one really knew what was going on,” Wighton told Nine’s TODAY on Tuesday.

“After, they told us that there was a leak. But we didn’t know too much while we were sitting in the room.

“I didn’t look too much into it. I still haven’t looked much at social media, I kind of turned the phone off last night and just went to bed.

Jack Wighton speaks to the media after winning the 2020 Dally M Medal. (Getty)

“I think I’ve got a thing for receiving medals with a little bit of drama around them. I’ve just got to take the win as it is and be happy,” Wighton added, referring to his Clive Churchill Medal win in last year’s grand final, which came after Roosters player Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was told that he was getting the award.

Wighton said that he felt like a deserving winner, despite the leak drama and overwhelming expectations that Cleary would win. The Canberra five-eighth was seated alongside Cleary, Gutherson and other players as the votes were announced.

“I do [feel like I deserve it], I’ve had a great year, but at the same time, it could have went to any person on that chair with me,” Wighton said.

“As you could see at the end, I was very shocked and I kind of thought someone else might have got it but that’s just the way it goes. I’m very grateful to receive the medal.”

Jack Wighton with his Dally M Medal. (Getty)

The Panthers are fuming that Cleary was made to attend the ceremony in grand final week, only to sit there knowing that he would not be named the winner due to the leak.

His father, Panthers coach Ivan Cleary, was named Dally M Coach of the Year.