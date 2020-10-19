Dally M leak, NRL News, Jack Wighton win

Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton claimed the 2020 Dally M medal tonight, but in a catastrophe for the NRL the rest of Australia knew well before he did.

NRL’s night of nights was spoiled by a blunder from The Daily Telegraph, which published the results of the prestigious vote count on their website before the awards had even started.

As early as 6:30pm, the Telegraph splashed a story with the headline ‘Dally M drama: System needs an urgent overhaul’ with an image of Jack Wighton and Nathan Cleary, which could be seen on the publication’s website.

The final scoring ladder, showing Wighton the clear winner on 26-points ahead of the other medal frontrunners could also be found. Incredibly the masthead jumped the gun in publishing not only the results, but their stories of the night.

Jack Wighton. (Getty)

Fans from around the game were left in disbelief by the mishap and were the first to notice something was amiss when they flocked to social media with screen shots of The Daily Telegraph’s website.

“This appeared on Telegraph website. Now has been taken down. Someone must have accidentally posted too early,” one Twitter user posted alongside a picture of the premature story.

Another fan tweeted: “Has The Daily Telegraph just leaked the winner of their own awards?” accompanied by a photo of the final scoring.

As a key stakeholder of the annual event, a select few at News Corp are given the results of the award on the day of the awards ceremony under an embargo.

Following the official proceedings at the ceremony, The Daily Telegraph’s Buzz Rothfield addressed the drama.

“Owing to a production error that was out of my control, The Daily Telegraph website accidentally published the winner of the Dally M award before the official announcement tonight. We apologise sincerely for the mistake,” Rothfield Tweeted.

It’s the second year in a row the awards have been caught up in controversy after two employees from the company who ran the voting system in 2019 used insider knowledge to bet on Craig Bellamy to win coach of the year.

Wighton won the award beating Clint Gutherson and Penrith star Nathan Cleary to be named the best and fairest player of the season.

Wighton finished with 26 points, Gutherson 25, Cleary on 24 and then Cameron Smith was fourth on 22 with Luke Keary and Shaun Johnson finishing on 18 points.