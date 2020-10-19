Dally M leak, fuming NRL set to launch investigation

The NRL are reportedly fuming after The Daily Telegraph accidentally revealed Canberra star Jack Wighton had won the 2020 Dally M medal before the ceremony had even begun, with an investigation set to be launched.

As early as 6:30pm, the Telegraph splashed a story with the headline ‘Dally M drama: System needs an urgent overhaul’ with an image of Jack Wighton and Nathan Cleary, which could be seen on the publication’s website.

The final scoring ladder, showing Wighton the clear winner on 26-points ahead of the other medal frontrunners could also be found. Incredibly the masthead jumped the gun in publishing not only the results, but their stories of the night.

Fans from around the game were left in disbelief by the mishap and were the first to notice something was amiss when they flocked to social media with screenshots of The Daily Telegraph’s website.

The Dally M Awards results were published well before the ceremony had begun. (Getty)

An “angry” NRL will now launch an investigation into the stuff-up which could have huge ramifications for the future of rugby league’s night of nights.

“The NRL want an investigation into this, they want to know how this happened,” Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler revealed on Nine’s 100% Footy.

“What they’re also particularly angry about is the story that was leaked, it was critical of the award that Jack Wighton got. So, it was a double-whammy for them.

“It’s not the fault of the journalist who wrote the story, he was doing his job. It’s probably the fault of the people who produce the actual paper, and there will be questions asked about that.

Jack Wighton. (Getty)

“Obviously, it’s an accident this has happened. But this is an accident the NRL is really angry about because it’s taken away a lot of the gloss from the award.

“I had a brief chat to Andrew Abdo and it’s fair to say they’re very upset about two elements of it. I think the criticism of the award, it’s made the journalist look bad because he was critical of the award, and he’ll be feeling very embarrassed about it all. And now I think the game has to look at this whole situation because it really is a poor look for the game. This is supposed to be the prestigious moment off-field for the game when the awards night occurs, and it’s just a really poor look. It makes the game look really silly.

“The Telegraph journalists were told the winner at around 3pm today so they could then put together an eight-page special coverage of the awards night, and the story of the winner was set to be embargoed until after the awards finished.

“What makes it worse still is that the Dally M has had massive drama with betting. Now we’re finding out that people know within that organisation at 3pm. I don’t think the general public will really wear that well given there was an inquiry into the whole Craig Bellamy and the coach of the year award last year. People did bet on that in the wrong way and quite a number of people were tied up in that whole process. That is going to be a major concern…A stuff up of the highest order. A massive, massive error.

Wighton wins the 2020 Dally M Medal

“I think the NRL is going to have to look at this whole award and maybe start it all from scratch because this can’t happen.”

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys confirmed he would be pushing for an investigation into the blunder.

“I know mistakes do happen but we’ll certainly do an investigation to see how this happened,” V’landys said.

“We’ll do an investigation and make sure this never, ever, ever happens again.”

As a key stakeholder of the annual event, a select few at News Corp are given the results of the award on the day of the awards ceremony under an embargo.