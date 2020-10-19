Crunchy Black: Tory Lanez Ain’t Sh*t!!

Crunchy Black is standing by Megan Thee Stallion, and during a recent interview, he had a few choice words for Tory Lanez.

“I don’t give a f*ck about Tory Lanez, Tory Lanez ain’t sh*t,” Crunchy told DJ Vlad. “I f*ck with Megan Thee Stallion all the way. I ain’t no sucka ass n*gga, I don’t give a f*ck who he f*ck with, I don’t give a f*ck who got his back. I f*ck with Megan Thee Stallion, that’s my girl. I f*ck with her and I’m rolling with her. If he been charged, way to go, sucka ass n*gga. And I mean it.”

He continued, “Only a sucka would shoot a girl. A real n*gga would try to f*ck or get some money out that girl. So he’s a sucka and he needs to be locked up. I don’t know what the rest of these n*ggas sayin’, cause they scared to say what I’m sayin’.”

He added that if Tory is sent to jail, he’ll send somebody to see to him.

“I’ ma send somebody to f*ck ‘im in the jail,” Crunchy said. “Somebody gon’ get that booty in the jail, Tory. They gon’ take that ass, happily.”