Crunchy Black: Tory Lanez Ain’t Sh*t!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Crunchy Black is standing by Megan Thee Stallion, and during a recent interview, he had a few choice words for Tory Lanez.

“I don’t give a f*ck about Tory Lanez, Tory Lanez ain’t sh*t,” Crunchy told DJ Vlad. “I f*ck with Megan Thee Stallion all the way. I ain’t no sucka ass n*gga, I don’t give a f*ck who he f*ck with, I don’t give a f*ck who got his back. I f*ck with Megan Thee Stallion, that’s my girl. I f*ck with her and I’m rolling with her. If he been charged, way to go, sucka ass n*gga. And I mean it.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR