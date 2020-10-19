Cowboys vs. Cardinals live score, updates, highlights from NFL’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The Week 6 “Monday Night Football” game between the Cardinals and Cowboys will be a somber affair early for Dallas fans.

The Cowboys will take the field without quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle against the Giants on Oct. 11. As painful as his loss is for Dallas, however, the team will be seeking a second consecutive win with backup Andy Dalton under center. The 10-year NFL veteran came on in place of Prescott following the injury and completed 9 of 11 passes for 111 yards in a 37-34 victory over New York.

Arizona, meanwhile, will be looking to start its own positive streak following a 30-10 victory last week over the Jets: The Week 5 win followed losses to the Lions and Panthers in consecutive weeks. To that end, look for Kyler Murray — who is 42-0 while playing high school football in Texas and 6-0 in AT,amp;T Stadium — to use both his passing and running ability against a defense that ranks 26th in the NFL in total defense (404.4 yards per game) and 30th in rush defense (155.8 yards per game). But how will the loss of Chandler Jones affect the Cardinals’ chances?

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Cowboys vs. Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the Week 6 NFL game.

MORE: Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Cowboys vs. Cardinals score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Cardinals 0 — — — 0 Cowboys 0 — — — 0

Cowboys vs. Cardinals live updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

First quarter: Cowboys 0, Cardinals 0

(All times ET)

8:52 p.m.: FUMBLE RECOVERY CARDINALS. Dalton avoids the sack and flips it to Elliott for a small gain before safety Budda Baker knocks the ball lose. Jordan Phillips jumps on it at the Cardinals 46; more great field position for Arizona.

8:49 p.m.: There’s the best few plays by Dallas so far: Following a holding call, Dalton finds Dalton Schultz on a tight end screen for 13 yards to make it third-and-3. Dalton hits Michael Gallup for a 6-yard gain in the flats for the team’s first down of the game, followed by an 11-yard rush by Elliott for another first down. Dallas id driving at midfield.

8:47 p.m.: Uh-oh. Zack Martin’s down on the turf for Dallas; he’s about the only remaining starter for Dallas’ O-line. He looks to have taken a knee to the side of the helmet.

8:45 p.m.: Both teams have combined for 26 yards on five drives.

8:44 p.m.: Arizona wastes the great field position and is forced to punt; Dallas will take over at its 27-yard line after CeeDee Lamb muffs the punt (then jumps on it).

8:42 p.m.: Murray finds DeAndre Hopkins on the under route for 13 yards on third-and-12; but Fitzgerald is called for pass interference, making it third-and-22 from Arizona’s 36.

8:40 p.m.: Nice boom there by running back Kenyan Drake.

8:38 p.m.: Cards to take over at their 49 after the punt.

8:36 p.m.: Another near disaster for Dallas: Linebacker Dennis Gardeck had Dalton dead to rights in the end zone — had his legs wrapped up and everything — but somehow the Cowboys quarterback passes to Elliott for an incomplete pass. The Cowboys will punt on fourth-and-11 from their 9, and that’s the best thing to come from that drive.

8:34 p.m.: Wow, Andy Dalton just gifted an interception to Jordan Hicks, who dropped it at the Dallas 25. It could not have been any easier. Then the Cowboys are called for a 5-yard penalty after having 12 men in the huddle. Terrible start to their second drive.

8:31 p.m.: A promising drive ends after Murray again misses Isabella on a deep route; appears to have been some miscommunication there. The Cardinals punt from the Dallas 40, pinning the Cowboys at their 10.

8:28 p.m.: Arizona gets a couple first downs on consecutive plays: a 6-yard reception by Larry Fitzgerald on third-and-5 and a 15-yard draw by Murray to the Dallas 40.

8:27 p.m.: Murray finds tight end Darrell Daniels in the flat for a yard and the team’s first third down of the day. The drive continues at Arizona’s 34.

8:21 p.m.: Dallas goes to Ezekiel Elliott three straight times (one rush and two passes) but he only nets 4 yards. The Cowboys have their own three-and-out and the Cardinals will take over at their 24 following the punt.

8:18 p.m.: Kyler Murray had Andy Isabella open between two Cowboys safety on a long ball, but couldn’t connect; Arizona will punt on fourth-and-6 after a three-and-out.

8:15 p.m.: The Cowboys win the toss and defer; the Cardinals take a touchback on the kickoff and start their drive at the 25-yard line.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals start time

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

​Cowboys vs. Cardinals is the only “Monday Night Football” game this week, but not the only Monday football game. Because of COVID-19 postponements and schedule shuffling, Chiefs vs. Bills was played Monday afternoon on Fox.

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule 2020