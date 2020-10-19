CORRECTION: 3iQ’s The Bitcoin Fund Offers Trading Denominated in Canadian Dollars This is a correction of a previous press release with a trading date of October 20, 2020. The correct date is October 22, 2020.

Toronto, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) is pleased to announce that the Class A Units of The Bitcoin Fund will commence trading in Canadian dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 22, 2020 under the symbol “QBTC.” The Class A Units will trade under their existing CUSIP number. “Finally, Canadian investors have the opportunity to trade The Bitcoin Fund in their native currency and through their locally dominated accounts, thus eliminating the interminable costs and albeit hassle of converting currencies” says Fred Pye, President & CEO of 3iQ.

The Bitcoin Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with exposure to bitcoin and the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The Bitcoin Fund acquires assets from reputable and regulated bitcoin trading platforms and OTC counterparties, in order to provide investors with a convenient, secure alternative to a direct investment in bitcoin. We believe an investment in bitcoin will provide investors with a low-correlated asset class, which will complement traditional investment strategies.

Additionally, 3iQ is excited to welcome Christopher Matta to the company as Managing Director of Sales and Trading, effective October 19th, 2020. Chris is the President and Founder of the Blockchain Association of New Jersey, which advocates for innovative regulatory leadership and enterprise collaboration for the cryptocurrency space. He is the former co-founder of Crescent Crypto, an asset management firm focused on creating innovative investment solutions to bring the cryptocurrency asset class to institutional and mainstream investors. Prior to Crescent, Chris was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs where he managed assets for the Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund and Trust Comp. Chris reveals that he is “excited to be joining 3iQ at this pivotal time as the company is rapidly expanding, launching new and innovative products that will make digital asset more secure and accessible through a regulated offering.”

About 3iQ

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is a Canadian investment fund manager focused on providing investors with exposure to digital assets, disruptive technologies and the blockchain space. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to agree to terms and conditions with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities to manage a public bitcoin investment fund and multi-cryptoasset fund for Canadian accredited investors. Access to these new technologies can be daunting, costly, and inconvenient. 3iQ has worked through a stringent regulatory process to offer investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

Disclaimer

The Bitcoin Fund (the “Fund”) is offered pursuant to a prospectus, which should be read carefully before . The prospectus can be obtained from https://3iq.ca/the-bitcoin-fund/. Information contained in the prospectus includes the investment objectives and potential strategies of the Fund and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Fund, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of the Fund. The Fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the final prospectus. The Fund is not guaranteed, its value change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX or GSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. The securities of the Fund have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The prospectus of the Fund does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Fund nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Fund is generally exposed to risk factors. See the prospectus for a description of these risks: No Assurance in Achieving Investment Objectives, No Listing, Loss of Investment, Fluctuation in Value of Cryptoassets, Concentration Risk, Reliance on the Manager, Reliance on the Cryptoasset Consultant, No Ownership Interest in the Cryptoasset Portfolio, Changes in Legislation, Conflicts of Interest, Valuation of the Fund, Significant Redemptions, Limited Liquidity in the Units, Limited Operating History, Not a Fund Company, Exchange Rate Risk, Liquidity Constraints on Cryptoasset Markets may Impact the Fund’s Holdings, Tax Risk, Risks associated with in Bitcoin, Risks Associated with the Bitcoin Network. Index (the “Index”) is the exclusive property of MV Index Solutions GmbH and has been licensed for use by 3iQ Corp. (the “Licensee”). MVIS has contracted with CryptoCompare Data Limited to maintain and calculate the Index. CryptoCompare Data Limited uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly subject to the accuracy of any data that has been provided to it by third parties. Irrespective of its obligations towards MV Index Solutions GmbH, CryptoCompare Data Limited has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties. In particular, MVIS is not responsible for the Licensee and/or for Licensee’s legality or suitability and/or for Licensee’s business offerings. Offerings by Licensee, may they be based on The Bitcoin Fund, an investment trust governed under the laws of the Province of Ontario (the “Product”) or not, are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by MVIS, Van Eck Associates Corporation as its parent company or its affiliates (collectively, “VanEck”), and MVIS and VanEck make no representation regarding the advisability of in Licensee and/or in Licensee’s business offerings. MVIS, VanEck and its affiliates make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to licensee. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before . Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. This press release is not for distribution in the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Attachment

Fred Pye — President & CEO 3iQ Corp. +1 (416) 639-2130 [email protected]