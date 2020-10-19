Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Pandemic fatigue and a new wave

Coronavirus cases in the United States are surging toward their third peak in eight months. More than 70,000 new infections were recorded on Friday, the most in a single day since July, and the country recently surpassed eight million total cases.

How did we get here — again?

If the summer surge was driven by states that quickly reopened their economies without meeting safety benchmarks, this latest wave may be attributed in part to impatience of a different kind.

The communal rituals of hope that helped people endure the initial outbreak have given way to exhaustion and frustration. And with no end to the pandemic in sight, a public weariness is sinking in, sending people flocking to bars, family parties, bowling alleys and sporting events.

The same dynamic is playing out in Europe, which had largely beaten back the virus with harsh lockdowns in the spring, but is now facing a terrifying new wave. Countries across the continent are announcing fresh restrictions at a when researchers from the World Health Organization estimate that about half of the population is experiencing “pandemic fatigue.”