Cody Bellinger’s no-doubter completes Dodgers’ NLCS comeback over Atlanta

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated as Cody Bellinger’s drive soared deep into the Texas night. Bellinger flung his bat off to the side and strutted up the first-base line.

All the way to the World Series.

Bellinger hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Dodgers advanced to the Fall Classic for the third in four years by topping Atlanta 4-3 in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night.

Bellinger connected an inning after Kiké Hernandez became the first pinch hitter with a game-tying or go-ahead homer in a winner-take-all-game. His homer tied it at 3 and, like Bellinger’s, came on the eighth pitch of the at-bat.

The Dodgers, who matched an LCS record with 16 homers, overcame a 3-1 series deficit by winning three consecutive games when facing elimination for only the second in the team’s storied history.

After winning both their NL Division Series and the NLCS in the new $1.2 billion US Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the Dodgers get to stay in place for the World Series. Game 1 against the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays is Tuesday night.

The Dodgers again will try to win their first World Series title since 1998. They lost Game 7 at home three years ago to the Houston Astros, and then lost in five games to the Boston Red Sox in 2018 when Mookie Betts was the AL MVP and playing against Los Angeles.

Tampa Bay’s win in Game 7 of the ALCS late Saturday night wiped out the chance for an October rematch with the Astros, whose 2017 World Series victory over the Dodgers has been heavily tarnished by the revelations of Houston’s sign-stealing tactics that season.

Betts, the first-year Dodger signed for 12 more years, made another incredible defensive play, robbing NL MVP candidate Freddie Freeman of a solo homer in the fifth. Corey Seager was named NLCS MVP after bashing five homers against Atlanta.

Julio Urías, the fifth Dodgers pitcher, retired the last nine batters for his fourth win in four appearances this post-season. The -year-old right-hander, already in his fourth post-season, has a 0.57 ERA in these playoffs.

The massive shot to right by reigning NL MVP and 2018 NLCS MVP Bellinger came on a 94-mph sinker after fouling off three pitches in a row by Chris Martin, the fifth Atlanta pitcher who started the seventh with strikeouts of Max Muncy and Will Smith.

Hernandez led off the sixth with a 424-foot drive to left-centre off A.J. Minter.

Dansby Swanson homered for Atlanta, which hasn’t been to the World Series since 1999.

Rookie starters square off

Before the late drama, it was the first winner-take-all game in post-season history matching rookie starters.

The Dodgers scored twice in the third to tie it at 2, the first runs allowed by Ian Anderson in his four post-season starts — the 22-year-old right-hander started only six games for Atlanta in the regular season. His scoreless streak of 17 2/3 innings was the third-longest to start a post-season career.

Justin Turner drew a two-out walk, Muncy doubled and Will Smith bounced a two-run single through the open gap near second created by the defensive shift.

The Dodgers’ Dustin May became the first pitcher to walk the first two batters in a winner-take-all-game — and the 23-year-old from nearby Justin, Texas, did so without throwing a strike to Ronald Acuña or Freeman. Atlanta didn’t even swing at a pitch until Marcell Ozuna’s sharp single through the left side of the infield on an 0-1 curveball for a 1-0 lead.

Swanson became the 14th different player to homer in the series, the most ever in an NLCS. He was the sixth Atlanta player to go deep, while the Dodgers had eight. The two teams combined to hit 25 homers, tied for the second-most in any LCS.

The Dodgers and Rays last played in 2019, when they split two games in Los Angeles and split two in Tampa Bay. That was the same as when they had previously played in 2016.