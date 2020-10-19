Clare Crawley’s One & Only Bachelorette Regret May Surprise You

Speaking of lust, Justin couldn’t help but ask for Clare’s thoughts on getting “touchy feely” on national television.

“I think you go into this going, ‘I’m gonna be respectable, and…like, set these boundaries,’ but when you’re in the moment of it, and you’re feeling all of the feels, especially after quarantine, you just go for it,” Clare expressed. “The cameras are not right there in your face. They’re all really far away, so it’s easy to be in the moment.”

Interestingly enough, that’s exactly what former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay told Clare prior to the show: “‘Live in the moment, she said. And she always just said follow your gut, follow your heart, live in the moment and forget what anybody says.”