Chris Pratt Canceled Amid the Battle of Four Famous Chrises

The ‘Jurassic World’ actor turns out to be the least favorite one among fellow actors including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine, as many believe he’s a Trump supporter.

Chris Pratt is canceled amid a speculative battle of the four famous Chrises on Twitter. As movie scribe Amy Berg posed the question which one among Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine as well Pratt “has to go,” the “Jurassic World” actor turns out to be the least favorite one among social media users.

Having her answer fixed, one Twitter user responded to the question, “People keep doing different versions of this and let me be clear it’s Chris Pratt every time.” Another echoed the sentiment as tweeting, “Pratt x10000.”

“We always knew Chris Evans was superior over Chris Pratt,” a third user replied to Berg’s tweet, while journalist Mehdi Hasan weighed in on the trending thread by simply remarking, “Goodbye Chris Pratt.”

Citing Pratt’s alleged political stance, those who dislike the “Parks and Recreation” alum wrote things like, “Chris Pratt is a white supremacist so…….. Yeah he can go,” and, “Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and I will never watch anything that he is in again, NEVER!”

“Chris Pratt being a Trump supporter is kind of obvious when he kills animals for sport & his father in law is a former Republican Governor,” another claimed. “What took y’all so long to figure it out???”

Laying out another reason of why Pratt should be kicked out of the list, people brought up homophobic allegations against the 41-year-old. “I don’t know about anyone else, but I hate his hypocrisy of playing the nice guy while supporting a homophobic cult,” one shared.

“I thought we all agreed Chris Pratt had been kicked out of Chris Club for his homophobic church and his dismissal of the urgency of this election. He’s the obvious choice,” another stated, while someone else chimed in, “opened twitter and learned chris pratt supports conversion therapy. this is NOT what the great emmet brickowski stands for.”

Some others hate Pratt for divorcing Anna Faris, with one writing, “chris pratt was canceled to me the second he hurt anna faris.” Another similarly said, “Goodbye Chris Pratt, who left his wife when he got more famous than her, is a massive hypocrite for divorcing and remarrying, and who literally speaks as though he is a Commander in Gilead *shudders*.”

Prior to this, Pratt landed in hot water after he appeared to be trivializing voting to urge people to vote for his movie “Onward” at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards. While he never publicly declared his support for Donald Trump, people seemed to assume he’s a Republican as he’s noticeably missing from the line-up of Marvel actors who will team up for the Russo brothers’ virtual fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.