Chiefs vs. Bills live score, updates, highlights from NFL’s Monday night football game

We have another Monday night doubleheader to cap of Week 6 in the NFL, and the opening act should be a good one as the Chiefs and the Bills kick things off.

Both teams got off to 4-0 starts before suffering their first losses of the season in Week 5, so it’ll be interesting to see which team is able to bounce back.

Patrick Mahomes is off to another sensational season this year, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,474 yards and 13 touchdowns through five games. He wasn’t quite on the same level in last week’s loss to the Raiders though; while he managed to throw for 340 yards and two TDs, he only completed 22 of 43 passes (51.2 percent) and threw his first interception of the season. This week, he’ll go up against a struggling Buffalo defense that gave up 42 points to the Titans last week.

Josh Allen’s hot start had some murmuring his name in early MVP conversations, but last week he came back down to Earth, throwing for a season worst 263 yards and two interceptions. He didn’t do his defense any favors with the two turnovers, as both gave Tennessee the ball inside the 30-yard line and resulted in touchdowns. He’s going to have to get back to taking care of the ball like he did in the first four games (12 TDs to just 1 INT) in order to give the Bills’ defense a chance against Mahomes and the Chiefs’ potent offense.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Chiefs vs. Bills on Monday night.

Chiefs vs. Bills score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Bills 3 — — — 3 Chiefs 7 — — — 7

Chiefs vs. Bills live updates, highlights from Week 6

5:42 p.m. — END OF 1Q: Chiefs 7, Bills 3. Buffalo has it, second and 5 at the Kansas City 46-yard line to start the second quarter.

5:36 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, CHIEFS. Patrick Mahomes floats it to Travis Kelce, who rumbles forward for the score. Kansas City leads, 7-3 with 3:05 remaining in the first quarter.

5:27 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, BILLS. Buffalo takes the lead on a 48-yard field goal by Tyler Bass, 5:42 left in the first quarter. Better drive from Allen that time, though he had a couple of chances for big plays and missed. Weather seems to be having a negative affect on both QBs on a few occasions.

5:15 p.m. — The Chiefs move the ball to midfield but stall out. Bills get the ball back at their 32-yard line after a nice return by Andre Roberts, 10:09 left in the first quarter.

5:09 p.m. — Three straight incompletions leads to a three and out on the opening possession for Buffalo. Kansas City takes over at its 17-yard line.

5:08 p.m. — The Bills get the ball to start this one and Josh Allen look to lead the Bills to an early scoring drive.

(Updates will begin at 5 p.m. ET)

