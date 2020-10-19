Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Drops First Official Trailer

Roommates, it’s only been a few months since Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away after a silent battle with colon cancer at the age of 43—but luckily, we have his impressive film resume to keep his memory alive. Chadwick’s final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” just released its first official trailer and by the looks of it, fans will definitely enjoy his last performance.

The wait is finally over, as the first official trailer has arrived of Chadwick Boseman’s final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” co-starring Viola Davis. The Netflix film, based on August Wilson’s award-winning play of the same name, shares the story of trailblazing blues artist Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis.

Chadwick Boseman plays Ma Rainey’s love interest Levee, an ambitious trumpeter who aspired to make his own mark in the Chicago music scene by putting a contemporary spin on old-fashioned songs.

Set in Chicago in 1927, the musicians grapple with issues of race, music, relationships and the exploitation of Black recording artists. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is produced by Denzel Washington and will drop exclusively on Netflix on December 18th.

The film is directed by George C. Wolfe, who won Tony awards for directing the play “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” and the musical “Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk.” Wolfe also served as the artistic director of The Public Theater from 1993 to 2004.

Additional cast members include, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts with actor-producer Ruben Santiago-Hudson serving as screenwriter.

