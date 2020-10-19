Carrie Underwood’s CMT Music Awards Looks Are Just a Dream

Carrie Underwood‘s red carpet looks tend to leave fans blown away.

For over a decade, the country music superstar has brought her fashion A-game to the CMT Music Awards and fans are hoping to see another glamorous look this year. After all, it’s going to be a big night for the 37-year-old singer. She’s nominated in two major categories: Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year.

Of course, fans will have to tune in to see if she takes home a trophy. The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on Wednesday Oct. 21 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the award show on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop or TV Land.

Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland will host the event. In fact, McBryde and Brown are pulling double duty by also performing. And they’re not the only ones on the star-studded lineup. Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt, Shania Twain, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning are also set to take the stage.

What’s more, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Brandi Carlile, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Rob Thomas and Tanya Tucker will be presenting the awards.