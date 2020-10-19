Cardi B Is Still Moving Ahead With Offset Divorce

Cardi B may have deleted her Twitter account after fans dragged her for taking Offset back, but according to a source — the divorce is still moving forward.

“As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce,” a source told Us Weekly. “[They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to coparent as best as they can.”

Last week, Cardi defended sleeping with Offset just weeks after filing for divorce.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck,” she said. “We’re some really typical two young motherf*ckers [who] got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f*ckin’ dysfunctional-ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”

There are reports that Offset is working hard to win Cardi back — and the pair are spending a lot of time together. Is it time for Cardi to drop the divorce? Or is she right to walk away?