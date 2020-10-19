Home Entertainment Cardi B Is Still Moving Ahead With Offset Divorce

Cardi B Is Still Moving Ahead With Offset Divorce

Bradley Lamb
Cardi B may have deleted her Twitter account after fans dragged her for taking Offset back, but according to a source — the divorce is still moving forward.

“As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce,” a source told Us Weekly. “[They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to coparent as best as they can.”

Last week, Cardi defended sleeping with Offset just weeks after filing for divorce.

