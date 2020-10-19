Home Business Canucks re-sign F Gaudette to one-year deal By

Matilda Coleman
The Vancouver Canucks re-signed forward Adam Gaudette to a one-year, $950,000 contract Monday.

Gaudette, 24, posted 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) and 37 penalty minutes in 59 games during the 2019-20 season.

“Adam has been an excellent young player for us and we are happy to have him continue his progress for another year in Vancouver,” general manager Jim Benning said. “We look forward to his intensity and compete level continuing to be a great source of energy for our team.”

In 120 career games with Vancouver, Gaudette has 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) and 55 PIM.

The Canucks selected the Massachusetts native in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

–Field Level Media

