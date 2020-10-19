Canadian ski resorts are bracing for a winter without international tourist cash cows

Article content continued

In Whistler, Riddell said, the resort is “optimistic it’ll be a good season, but we are aware of what’s going on around the world. We understand the border closure will have an impact on our traditional customer base.”

Tourism Whistler declined to say how much accommodation bookings dropped this year, but said that in a normal year 60 per cent of Whistler’s visitors were international. The overwhelming majority of those people are unlikely to be able to enter Canada this season.

The town’s mayor, Jack Crompton, thinks this means it will be an unusually good year for locals because the mountain will be missing so many skiers.

“One of the big advantages of Whistler is that when you’re here you’re very close to no one,” he said.

Another boost to Whistler’s tourism is expected to come from Canadians relocating on a longer-term basis to take advantage of remote-work policies, to the point where the local tourism board has created a landing page on the topic, Crompton said.

For Sophie Galloway, 22, online classes and a lighter course load at her university in Vancouver mean that it’s been worth it to buy a season’s pass at Whistler, hoping for shorter lift lineups and emptier slopes.

She has been social distancing since March and is “looking forward to have skiing as that one thing” to do during the pandemic, she said.

“I would like to think (Whistler is) taking good precautions,” she said, adding that she feels safe skiing because “unless you have an accident, you don’t have contact with a lot of people.”

