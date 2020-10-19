Brian Wilson ‘Very Surprised’ About Beach Boys Appearance at Donald Trump’s Fundraiser

Instagram/WENN/Instar

After it was reported that the rock band would headline the POTUS’ Newport Beach campaign event, its co-founder makes it clear neither he nor original member Al Jardine has anything to do with it.

Brian Wilson has distanced himself from Donald Trump‘s Newport Beach fundraiser headlined by the touring version of The Beach Boys, insisting he has “absolutely nothing to do with” the appearance.

It was reported on Sunday (October 18) morning that the Beach Boys would be the main attraction at the Orange County campaign event but, in a statement to Variety, Wilson’s spokesperson makes it clear that neither he nor original member Al Jardine will be involved.

“We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero,” they shared. “We didn’t even know about it and were very surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times.”

The iteration of the group performing for Trump and his supporters is a touring version of the group currently headed up by Mike Love – who has not been shy about appearing with Trump in the past.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about the president of the USA,” he previously told Uncut magazine. “We did attend the inauguration. That was a moving experience… Donald Trump has never been anything but kind to us. We have known him for many a year. We’ve performed at some of his venues at fundraisers and so on.”

However, Wilson and Jardine have been less forgiving when it comes to the controversial politician and his organization and, in February, they officially signed on to a Change.org petition urging a boycott of the touring Beach Boys, after Love and company booked a headlining gig at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada, where Donald Trump Jr. was the keynote speaker.

“This organization supports trophy hunting, which both Al and I are emphatically opposed to,” Wilson said in a statement at the time. “There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition.”