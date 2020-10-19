Bravo Reportedly Pulled Out Of Filming Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Wedding Due To COVID Concerns

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill jumped the broom last week in front of almost 200 of their family and friends, which has been the talk of the innanet, seeing that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. While the ceremony and reception were beautiful, the couple was apparently missing one thing–coverage from Bravo.

According to TMZ, who spoke with production sources at the network, a camera crew from Bravo was set to be on location for Cynthia’s wedding, which quickly changed when the location of the event changed. The wedding was reportedly set to be an outdoor event, and was moved to an indoor venue because of Hurricane Delta.

Well, the venue change reportedly made Bravo change it’s mind, and the network decided it wasn’t “safe or appropriate” to send a crew to film in a closed space–especially because the guest list had 181 people on it.

The network will still be covering the nuptials, however, as Cynthia and Mike reportedly had their own camera crew at the venue, which will be providing footage of the ceremony to Bravo.

Despite the concerns, Cynthia and Mike came through with the necessary precautions due to the coronavirus risk including temperature checks at the door, requiring guests to wash their hands when entering the venue, and requiring guests to wear masks unless they were eating or drinking.

They also required that all guests present them with a negative COVID test result within five days of the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram Thank u @nytimes for such an amazing interview & article. www.nytimes.com @itsmikehill wedding event planner: @courtneyajinca @bridesbynona- wedding gown designer @don_morphy- Mike’s tuxedos @exciterentals @seagramsescapes @stellarosaatl @tysonandlenoxmedia @inijephoto @ryanisstyle @adaaziza @saniture @hotlantasigns @themadviolinist @cakes_by_mikos @gailhudson @themuaalex @rockfordcollection @beverlydiamonds @imerickrobinson @bella_g_beauty_studio @realnickroses @buttonitup @bridalstylesboutique @bodywerkjewels @bravestballoons @mrsjillzarin @formerlymc @jtavar_ @cwesleyknight A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey) on Oct 14, 2020 at 9:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Beautiful wedding! Congrats to @itsmikehill and @cynthiabailey A post shared by Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) on Oct 10, 2020 at 6:59pm PDT

Would y’all have attended this wedding, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Bravo Reportedly Pulled Out Of Filming Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Wedding Due To COVID Concerns appeared first on The Shade Room.