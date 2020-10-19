Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals She and Husband ‘Redefining What Marriage Means to Us’

Instagram

Amid rumors that the reality TV star and husband Sean Burke are heading for divorce, Braunwyn explains, ‘We’re renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage, for sure.’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has set the record straight about her marriage amid speculations that she and husband Sean Burke are heading for divorce. In an new interview, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star denied the reports, though she admitted that she’s currently living alone.

As she gave Entertainment Tonight a tour of her home, Braunwyn shared to Lauren Zima that Sean is “not living here right now.” However, she went on to say, “I love him dearly, we haven’t gotten along this well in a long time. We’re redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore.”

She went on alleging, “We’re finding a new normal. We’re renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage, for sure.” Despite the challenge, the Bravo personality believed that she and Sean “are [and] we will be married forever. We have one hundred percent faith we are going to raise our kids and grandkids together.”

“That being said, do we have to fall into the social norms that everyone else does? No,” she continued. “We’re doing it our own way. Like I said, [it’s a] modern marriage.”

As to the things that help them maintain their marriage, Braunwyn said that they were “honesty and communication.” The reality TV star explained, “We had to have some really hard talks, don’t get me wrong. This has not been easy. We’ve definitely had hard times. So for us sometimes [we] can blow everything up to patch it back together.”

Last month, Braunwyn appeared to hint at their split through eyebrow-raising posts on her social media account. The 42-year-old reality star sparked speculation that they might be separating after she posted on Instagram about “coparenting and divorce.” In a now-deleted post, she wrote, “New to the coparenting world? It doesn’t have to suck. It won’t feel like this forever. You just need some perspective … Knowing what to expect will save your sanity.”

She later addressed the post on Instagram Stories on September 27. “Our family asks for your understanding as we work through some challenging circumstances,” she wrote. “45 million Americans will experience mental health issues. This effects almost every family, and ours is no different. We will share with you more when the time is right. We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”