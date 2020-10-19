Bollywood filmmakers are flocking to the hills

The Bollywood industry faced a massive blow when the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation. This meant that all film releases and production work was put on indefinite hold. Now, as life is returning to normal, several films have resumed shooting.

Keeping the conditions of the ‘new normal’ in mind filmmakers have opted to shoot in the hills up North. The Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey concluded shooting in Uttarakhand recently and Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash starrer Hungama 2 wrapped up filming in Manali today. Uttarakhand Film Development Council stated they have already flagged permissions for over 50 projects.

In an interview with the Times Of India, KS Chauhan, Nodal officer, Film Facilitation Office, Uttarakhand said, “From the end of June till now, we have given permissions for over 50 shootings, which includes films, web series, video songs and so on. Almost every day, I get three to four queries from big production houses for permission. They want to know if it’s safe to film in Uttarakhand or not, and we are assuring them that they can visit and shoot with all safety measures in place.”