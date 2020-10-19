Blackstone picks location for battery cell production

Article content continued

This location will house the administration, development and production activities for Blackstone Technology. The first production lines will be assembled to start pre-series production by the summer of 2021.

Specialists from the fields of 3D printing, battery production, electrochemistry and administration, who would like to work as pioneers on a completely new technology for the production of these battery cells, can contact the managing director of Blackstone Technology Mr H. Gritzka ([email protected]) with a qualified application.

On the homepage http://blackstoneresources.ch/investors/news/ the latest progress and development towards the company’s 3D-printing of battery cells can be found.

About Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources AG is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metals revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research program on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.