Bitcoin price holds strong amid negative news blitz, says CoinShares report By Cointelegraph

‘s (BTC) price has appeared largely unfazed, however, despite this array of seemingly unfavorable stories. This could be indicative of upside potential in the coming weeks, according to a report Monday from crypto investment solution company CoinShares.

Blockchain headlines have been awash with negative news tidbits lately. KuCoin suffered a major hack on Sept. 26; two United States regulatory bodies went after BitMEX on Oct. 1; the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA, banned crypto derivatives on Oct. 6; and news came to light that U.S. stimulus payment talks had stalled around Oct 9.

