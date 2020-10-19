Billy Slater explains how Cameron Smith’s Origin retirement could provide clue to big decision

NRL legend Billy Slater believes Cameron Smith is genuinely still grappling with his retirement decision, suggesting that the Storm skipper may take some time.

Speculation about Smith’s playing future has been rife all year, and reached fever pitch after he was chaired off Suncorp Stadium by his teammates on the weekend.

However, Slater pointed to Smith’s low-key State of Origin retirement in 2018 as reason for why a decision on his playing future may not be imminent after the grand final.

“I genuinely feel that he doesn’t know,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

The post-match scenes which indicated to many that Smith was set to call time on his career this season (Getty)

“He loves the game that much and he enjoys playing the game that much that he doesn’t want to make a mistake with this decision.

“I think he’s still jostling with what he’s going to do next year and it may come down to the grand final and if he holds that trophy up. He may not even announce it then. He may wait a week or two later.

“He doesn’t need all the fanfare. I know Cameron Smith too well, look how he exited Origin, he does not need the fanfare.

“He would be happy enough to finish the season and make the decision in the off-season.”

Smith left the Origin arena in abrupt fashion, announcing his retirement weeks out from Game 1 in 2018 (Getty)

Speaking to Wide World of Sports Radio today, Smith admitted that he was “bruised and battered” heading into Sunday’s NRL decider.

“The body, as it would be after 18-19 matches without a bye round this year like most people in our team and the Panthers too, it’s a little bit bruised and battered,” he said.

“But it’s nothing that’s going to stop me from taking the field on Sunday.

“It’s actually been a really exciting year, particularly being involved with some of these young guys and in the business end of the season seeing these guys involved in their first finals series.

“It’s helped me get through a gruelling hard season. There’s been a lot of challenges along the way and it’s been a very different season for us.”