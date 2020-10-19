Billtrust, which makes cloud-based software for processing B2B payments, is going public on Nasdaq though a SPAC merger in a deal valued at $1.3B (Mary Ann Azevedo/FinLedger)

Mary Ann Azevedo / FinLedger:
Billtrust, which makes cloud-based software for processing B2B payments, is going public on Nasdaq though a SPAC merger in a deal valued at $1.3B — The company will launch with a cash balance of about $200 million,nbsp; — Billtrust announced on Monday it will go public through …
