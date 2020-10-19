Barkley, Mickelson to take on Curry, Manning in charity golf match

Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning are set to return to the golf course, but this time they’ll face some new opponents. Tiger Woods and Tom Brady are out as Mickelson and Manning will be joined by Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change.

Mickelson will be joined by Barkley while Manning will team up with Stephen Curry on Nov. 27 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona.

The match will begin at 3 p.m. ET the day after Thanksgiving and will be televised by Turner Sports on TNT.

Mickelson and Woods first staged a high-profile match two years ago, with Mickelson the winner and taking home $9 million. The two met again in May amid the coronavirus pandemic with Manning and Brady at their sides, earning over $10 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Barkley and Mickelson are both guaranteeing that they’ll win the match this time, with the Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer saying “Phil and I got this.” Mickelson expressed similar confidence in a tweet to the PGA Tour Twitter account.