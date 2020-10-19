Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Addresses That Diamond Ring

Chris Harrison was so taken aback by Clare’s statement that he asked, “Did you say you think you may have just met your husband?”

“Yeah,” Clare responded. “Every other guy I felt confident with but with Dale, everything else went dark around me. I don’t even know what I just said. Did I sound OK? Did I say anything at all? I felt everything that I haven’t felt ever.”

She added, “I felt it. I just know. I’m 39. Like, you know these things. I know what I want. I know when I feel that feeling… Obviously, I’d like to meet everybody, but man.”

Speaking to E! News on Monday, Clare expressed the same sentiments about meeting Dale on the first night.

“Obviously the chemistry and the connection was very apparent that it was there,” she said on E!’s Daily Pop. “But there’s also, I mean, I’ve been around enough to know that there is lust and there’s that kind of initial spark, but when the real test is, I think, when you go through things, and you start having those deep conversations, those hard conversations and actually connecting.”