‘Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Wears Diamond Ring on That Finger to Embody Self-Love

WENN/Brian To

After a number of followers ask why she wears the sparkler on her wedding finger, the reality TV star answers, ‘It is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love.’

Clare Crawley is setting the record straight on the diamond ring she wears on her wedding finger. Having sparked engagement speculation after being spotted rocking the sparkler, the season 16 lead of “The Bachelorette” was quick to clarify that she did it to embody self-love.

On Monday, October 19, the 39-year-old TV personality posted a boomerang video of her flaunting the ring on Instagram. Along with it, she addressed the ring issue as writing, “People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love.”

“In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty,” the reality star continued. “This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

Clare’s post was met with positive comments from many. One individual wrote, “I have a ring in my ring finger for the EXACT same reason.” Another one sent out a similar sentiment by declaring, “I DO THE SAME THING! Yes Ma’am!!!!” A third gushed, “things like this are why you are my favorite Bachelorette yet!”

Before she shared the self-love post, Clare turned to Instagram Stories to offer details about her decision to get a ring for herself. “I was always that girl in relationships that always give everything to the relationship, and then deplete myself when the relationship was over and end up with nothing,” she pointed out.

“I wanted to remind myself to honor, to love and to respect myself first and foremost before any man can do that for me – even if they didn’t, I do still,” the hairstylist noted. She further emphasized that the ring was also a reminder to “never want anything from a man that [she] couldn’t do [herself].”