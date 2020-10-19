Ayesha Curry Now Has Blonde Hair & Blue Eyes; Twitter’s Calling Her ‘White Girl’!

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry is now a blonde. The beautiful mother and chef showed off her new look – and well, she looks different.

Here’s what Ayesha used to look like:

And here’s what she looks like now.

Watch this video to see how different she looks:

Ayesha is a Canadian-American actress, cookbook author, and cooking television personality. After guest roles in several television shows and movies, she began hosting her own show, Ayesha’s Homemade (a.k.a. Ayesha’s Home Kitchen), on Food Network.

Despite not having any professional chef training, her culinary career started in 2014, when she prepared her first meal as a YouTube demonstration on her channel Little Lights of Mine. Curry is the author of several videos on her channel Little Lights of Mine and has written one cookbook, The Seasoned Life, published in 2016.

On July 30, 2011, she married NBA player Stephen Curry. The two met in a church youth group in Charlotte when they were 15 and 14 years old.

It wasn’t until years later when Ayesha was pursuing her acting career in Hollywood and Stephen was visiting for an awards show, that the two started dating. Ayesha soon moved back to Charlotte close to where Stephen was playing college basketball at Davidson College