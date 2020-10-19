Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.85% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.85%

.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.85% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.24% or 1.72 points to trade at 22.59 at the close. Meanwhile, Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:) added 6.66% or 2.00 points to end at 32.02 and Lynas Corporation Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.34% or 0.170 points to 2.850 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Crown Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.23% or 0.740 points to trade at 8.250 at the close. Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.77% or 0.35 points to end at 12.30 and Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.71% or 1.69 points to 60.69.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 686 to 589 and 346 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.66% or 2.00 to 32.02. Shares in Lynas Corporation Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.34% or 0.170 to 2.850.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.80% to 18.973 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.36% or 6.80 to $1913.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.29% or 0.12 to hit $41.00 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.30% or 0.13 to trade at $42.80 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.16% to 0.7091, while AUD/JPY rose 0.18% to 74.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 93.730.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR