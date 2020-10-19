Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.85% By .com

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.85%



Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.85% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.24% or 1.72 points to trade at 22.59 at the close. Meanwhile, Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:) added 6.66% or 2.00 points to end at 32.02 and Lynas Corporation Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.34% or 0.170 points to 2.850 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Crown Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.23% or 0.740 points to trade at 8.250 at the close. Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.77% or 0.35 points to end at 12.30 and Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.71% or 1.69 points to 60.69.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 686 to 589 and 346 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.66% or 2.00 to 32.02. Shares in Lynas Corporation Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.34% or 0.170 to 2.850.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.80% to 18.973 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.36% or 6.80 to $1913.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.29% or 0.12 to hit $41.00 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.30% or 0.13 to trade at $42.80 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.16% to 0.7091, while AUD/JPY rose 0.18% to 74.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 93.730.