Ashley Graham Strips Her Clothes For Empowering Birthday Suit Selfie

Ashley Graham will celebrate her 33rd birthday on October 30, 2020, and she’s posing in her birthday suit before the big day. Sharing a nude photo on her official Instagram account, where she has 11.5 million followers, Ashley dropped her clothes and took a mirror selfie. Ashley gave birth to her son Isaac Ervin, whom she shares with her husband Justin Ervin, at the beginning of 2020, and she’s been open and honest about her postpartum body. Ashley showed her fans her stretch marks when she was pregnant and she’s still showing them off.

In the photo that you may see below, Ashely posed nude in front of a mirror and it appeared she had just stepped out of the shower. Her brunette locks were dripping wet and parted to the side. Ashley was fresh-faced and cast her gaze downwards to her phone.

Putting her hourglass figure on full display, Ashley crossed her arms in front of her chest to protect her modesty. Her stomach was clearly visible and you could see the stretch marks she acquired during her pregnancy with Justin. There is no doubt that Ashley’s stretch marks are badges of honor and stretch marks are a small price to pay in exchange for a new baby!

Ashley showed off her Scorpio tattoo in the photo and she looked sensational. Her hard work has paid off and Ashley has been working out steadily since giving birth nine months ago.

You may see the photo that Ashley Graham shared with her followers and has over 1.3 million likes below.

In another photo that Ashley shared, she once again put her stretch marks on display as she modeled a bathing suit from her line Swimsuits for All. Ashley isn’t ashamed of her body or its imperfections and is a role model for women who struggle with self-acceptance.

You may see Ashley Graham’s bikini photos below.

What do you think about Ashley Graham’s latest photos? Do you find Ashley’s honesty refreshing?

