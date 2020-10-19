Artist of the Week: Why Don’t We

Zach Herron, Jack Avery, Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, and Jonah Marais mark their new evolution as a band by breaking into Billboard Hot 100 with their comeback single ‘Fallin’.

Following an eight-month hiatus, Why Don’t We are back better than ever. After one studio album, six extended plays, and numerous singles, Zach Herron, Jack Avery, Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, and Jonah Marais finally broke into Billboard Hot 100.

The boyband, who won Choice Music Group at Teen Choice Awards last year, returned with a new catchy single called “Fallin’ ” released in September this year. They climbed to No. 37 on Billboard Hot 100 and scored Top 40 radio hit with their infectious love declaration.

The song featured a drum sample from Kanye West‘s “Black Skinhead” off the rapper’s 2013 album “Yeezus”, with the five boys adding their own twists to it. Following a strong opening week, it reached No. 1 on the US iTunes sales chart and entered No. 38 on pop radio.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the boys revealed they had to clear the sample with more than a dozen writers and Kanye was the first to say yes when they asked to borrow the beat.

“And then we come to find out there’s 15 other writers on the song, Daft Punk, but we did get it cleared,” they said. “That was amazing for us, the fact that they all were behind the song and cleared it and agreed with us using their drums was huge for us. It almost felt like they gave us their blessing in a way, it was like ‘Whoa, this is crazy.’ ”

“Fallin’ ” marked a new era for the boys as they continued to evolve and polish their skills. “We’re all playing instruments now!” Marais told People in a separate interview.

The five boys did showcase their skills in the “Fallin’ ” music video. “We’ve grown up quite a bit,” Marais said. “We’re now the band we’ve dreamed of being.

“This will be the most exciting era of WDW,” he added. “We wrote and produced this new music and it’s the most genuine we’ve ever been.”