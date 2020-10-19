Apple starts the week with TV show sale from $10: True Blood, LOST, Scooby-Doo, more

Apple is starting the week with a fresh batch of TV show deals offering up to 50% the regular price. You can save on a range of series like True Blood, LOST, Scooby-Doo, Legion, and many more. All of which will become a permanent addition to your library of content. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Apple launches new TV show sale

Headlining this week is True Blood The Complete Series for $39.99. It typically goes for $80 at iTunes and other media stores online. Relive this popular futuristic vampire story as Anna Paquin stars as a young waitress from Louisiana trying to manage a relationship with a vampire.

Other notable deals include:

Scooby-Doo Complete Series: $25 (Reg. $40)

(Reg. $40) LOST Complete Seasons: $20 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Castle Rock Complete Seasons: $10 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) The Leftovers Complete Series: $25 (Reg. $40)

(Reg. $40) The Terror Complete Seasons: $10 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) Alienist Complete Seasons: $10 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) Supernatural Complete Seasons: $10 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) Six Feet Under Complete Seasons: $10 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) Riverdale Complete Seasons: $10 (Reg. $20)

Many of the movies from Apple’s $5 weekend sale are still available, including a number of 90s hits, action films, and more. Check out all of our top picks on this page from Friday.

