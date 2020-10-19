Apple Releases watchOS 7.0.3 for Apple Watch Series 3 to Fix Unexpected Restart Issue

Apple today released watchOS 7.0.3, the third update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.0.3 comes a week after the release of watchOS 7.0.2, a bug fix update that addressed battery drain.



‌‌watchOS 7.0.3 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

Today’s update is available only for the Apple Watch Series 3, and customers with other Apple Watch models will not see the update. watchOS 7.0.3 fixes the random reboots that Apple Watch Series 3 owners have been experiencing. From Apple’s release notes:

watchOS 7.0.3 contains improvements and bug fixes, including an issue where Apple Watch Series 3 may unexpectedly restart for some users.

For details on everything that’s new in ‌‌watchOS 7‌‌, make sure to check out our watchOS 7 roundup.