Ant Anstead Participating in “Breakup Recovery” Program After Split

Ant Anstead is practicing self-care after his split from Christina Anstead.

Over the weekend, the Wheeler Dealers host took to his Instagram Stories where he revealed a program he has been participating in. As it turns out, Ant is in the middle of a five-week “Breakup Recovery” exercise developed by “human connection specialist” Mark Groves.

Called Create the Love, the brand offers everything from courses and retreats to coaching and a podcast. In regards to Ant’s specific program, the goal is to move from “Hurting > Healing > Thriving” in less than two months.

“I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me!” Ant shared on his post. “If anyone out there needs this, DO IT!”

Mark would also share some more insight into the program on his personal social media page. He revealed that those who enroll in the “breakup recovery” will explore topics like “how to set boundaries, how to start letting go” and more.