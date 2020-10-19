Anil Kapoor clicked working out under his trainer’s supervision in Mumbai

Anil Kapoor serves as an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts across all ages. He’s completely dedicated to his fitness regime. Even amidst the pandemic, the actor makes sure he remains super-fit. He loves to remain fit and healthy and as he grows older, he makes sure he gets fitter.

Today the actor was clicked in a suburban park working out with his trainer. He was seen doing some exercises under his trainer’s guidance and even ran for a bit to get the cardio going. The actor time and again flaunts his toned body on Instagram and leaves us all amazed. He has shown that age is just a number. We all should get motivated by his enthusiasm and take better care of ourselves health-wise.