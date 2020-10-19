An overview on the current state of AI-driven battery research, which until recently was hampered by a lack of data but is now poised to pick up the pace (Daniel Oberhaus/Wired)

Daniel Oberhaus / Wired:
An overview on the current state of AI-driven battery research, which until recently was hampered by a lack of data but is now poised to pick up the pace — Improving batteries has always been hampered by slow experimentation and discovery processes. Machine learning is speeding it up by orders of magnitude.
