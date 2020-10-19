American Equity opts for Brookfield partnership, snubs $3-billion takeover

Article content continued

American Equity said it would concurrently launch a US$500 million share buyback program from the proceeds of the investment to offset the dilution the deal will have on existing holders because of the issuance of common shares to Brookfield.

Brookfield Strategy

The partnership will be Brookfield’s largest foray yet into insurance. Last month, Bruce Flatt, Brookfield’s chief executive officer, said at an investor day that he believed the time was right expand into the sector with interest rates at zero. Over time, he said, the insurance sector could be a US$100 billion to US$200 billion business for his firm.

“We are pleased to be in American Equity and to partner with the business in reinsurance as it grows its leading position as a retirement-planning annuity provider,” said Sachin Shah, Brookfield’s chief investment officer, in a statement. “This transaction represents a meaningful investment for us in the attractive U.S. insurance market and we believe our alternative asset strategies can deliver long-term value to the company.”

Brookfield currently has roughly US$550 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

American Equity Expansion

The partnership with Brookfield would be an expansion of American Equity’s AEL 2.0 strategy under Bhalla. American Equity also announced an agreement with Varde Partners and Agam Capital Management last month as part of that strategy.