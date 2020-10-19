Amber Riley Tells Off Trump Supporter Spitting on Her Car: I’m Done Being Nice

WENN/Sheri Determan

The former ‘Glee’ star vents out her frustration online after she got attacked by an ‘older white man’, wearing a cap supporting the president, for being a black woman behind the wheel of a car.

Former “Glee” star Amber Riley was left reeling after a Donald Trump supporter spat on her car.

The actress was trying to park when an “older white man”, wearing a cap supporting the president, jumped out in front of her and attacked her for being a black woman behind the wheel of a car.

“What does being a Trump supporter mean? Because I just drove into a parking lot and this older white man with a Trump hat on decided to jump in front of my f**king car,” Amber raged on her Instagram Story.

“(He took) his Trump hat off, used it as some kind of badge telling me I needed to stop, pointing at the Trump supporter part of his hat… when I was like ‘whatever, move along’… this motherf**ker spit on my car (sic). In 2020, he saw a black woman, decided he was going to try and punk me, and the motherf**ker decided to spit on my car.”

Amber was rendered speechless by the shocking incident and admitted she is tired of being “nice” about racism: “I can ignore your racist bulls**t, but when it comes to assault, this is not a game,” she fumed. “I’m done being nice. I don’t care who you guys support, I care about the way that you’re trying to make people feel. I care about attacking people, I care about trying to make people feel less than.”

“I care about you keeping your hands to yourself, I care about you keeping your comments to yourself, and I care about you keeping your bodily fluids to yourself.”