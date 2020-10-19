Amazon sale offers today: Get up to 50% off on these headphones – Gadgets News

In its Deal of the Day offer during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon is giving up to 50% off on premium headphones from brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and more. If you are looking to buy one, then we bring you a list which you may like.Take a look

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless Bluetooth headphones: Available at Rs 19,899 after 32% off

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are

selling at a discounted price of Rs 19,899 on Amazon. The headphone comes with support for virtual voice assistants- Alexa and Siri.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: Available at Rs 21,990 after 27% off

After getting discount of 27%, Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are

available at Rs 21,990 on Amazon currently. The headphone has a battery life of up to 30 hours and offers quick charging.

Philips Performance TAPH805BK Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear headphones: Available at Rs 7,999 after 43% off

Philips Performance TAPH805BK headphones are

up for purchase at Rs 7,999. The headphone come with active noise cancelling features. It also offers touch controls with Google voice assistant support and quick charge technology.

Boat NIRVANAA 1007ANC Active Noise Cancelling headphones: Available at Rs 9,999 after 50% off

After 50% off on its original price, Boat NIRVANAA 1007ANC headphones

can be purchased at Rs 9,999 on Amazon. The headphone is equipped with up to 30 hours battery life and has an ambient sound mode.

JBL Tune 750BTNC headphones: Available at Rs 5,399 after 43% off

JBL Tune 750BTNC headphones are

up for sale at a discounted price of Rs 5,399. Its original price is Rs 9,499 and comes with features like active noise cancellations and up to 15 hours battery life.

Sennheiser HD 458 BT wireless headphones: Available at Rs 7,490 after 50% off

Sennheiser HD 458 BT wireless headphones are

available at Rs 7,490 on Amazon currently. The headphone has a separate button for voice assistants and is claimed to last up to 30 hours.

