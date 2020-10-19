Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Smart bulbs, speakers, soundbar and other devices available at discount to make your home ‘smarter

Amazon’s Diwali sale is on. There are deals and discounts on a range of gadgets. Some go as high as up to 85%. If you are looking for smart home devices, there are several options. Here are smart bulbs, soundbars, security camera, smart plugs and more that you can get good discounts. Read on to take your pick
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->