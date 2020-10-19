Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani step out for Day 2 of Laxmmi Bomb’s promotions





Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s song Burj Khalifa from Laxmmi Bomb got released yesterday and the day also marked the beginning of promotions for the duo. This is the second time Akshay and Kiara have collaborated on a project. While Kiara Advani opted for a pretty Arpita Mehta lehenga saree and soft curls, Akshay kept his look casual yet classy in a pair of grey lowers and a jet black full-sleeve T-shirt. Akshay and Kiara were all smiles as they posed together before beginning the promotions. Take a look at their latest pictures below.















1/8





